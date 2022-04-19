Indore: HC stays order for sacking hundreds of AYUSH docs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court, on Monday, stayed the order for termination of services of hundreds of AYUSH doctors who were roped in to put up a fight against Covid-19.

During the corona period, the AYUSH medical officers were temporarily appointed in government hospitals at the time of need. However, the government had issued an order to terminate their services, citing a lack of funds last month. Some of them had moved court challenging the government’s move.

Their counsel, Nimish Pathak, said 8 petitions had been filed on behalf of AYUSH doctors in Indore High Court. The services of 250 doctors were terminated by the government, he said.

The matter was taken up for hearing by the court which asked the government to maintain status quo on the matter of AYUSH medical doctors appointed in government hospitals in Indore, Shajapur and Rajgarh till further orders. The court has also sought a response from the government in 6 weeks on the petitions.

On March 31, the services of all AYUSH doctors were terminated by the government saying that there were no funds.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 10:40 AM IST