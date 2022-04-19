Indore: Rs 1.49L returned within hours to three online fraud victims

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Crime Branch, on Monday, returned Rs 1.49 lakh to three online fraud victims. The complainants were duped after they opened the links sent by the conmen.

According to a crime branch officer, in the first case, one Piyush lodged a complaint that he was conned while searching the customer care number for cancelling his online order. When he contacted the number, the conmen sent a link on his mobile phone. The fraudster managed to get the OTP from the complainant and stole Rs 70,000 from his bank account. The crime branch was able to trace his money and return it to him within hours.

Another complaint was lodged by Ajay Kumar. He was searching the internet for information on how to start a BPO project when the conmen sent a link to him. They later stole Rs 49,000 from his bank account. The crime branch returned his money too within hours.

In the third incident, one Rajendra was duped by a conman who promised to give him a job. The accused managed to steal Rs 30,000 from his bank account. He too got his money back with hours. All the complainants have appreciated the job done by the police department.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 10:24 AM IST