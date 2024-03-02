Indore: HC Reserves Verdict In Direct Recruitment Of Dean In Medical Colleges   

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday reserved verdict on the petition challenging the state government's decision of direct recruitment to the post of dean in the medical colleges in the state. On February 6, 2024, the government had issued an advertisement for the post of 18 deans for medical colleges. In this advertisement, the government allowed professors from government and private medical colleges of other states to apply for the post.

Prof Dr VP Pandeyof MGM Medical College challenged this order of the government. The petition claimed that the government is snatching away the rights of doctors working in their own medical colleges. “The post of dean of a medical college is a promotion post.

PSC qualified doctors working in government hospitals should be promoted to the dean post on a seniority basis. But the government’s order of direct recruitment on dean posts makes the professors working in private medical colleges also eligible,” the petitioner said.

“In private medical colleges, a doctor becomes a professor at the age of 35, whereas in government medical colleges, doctors have to wait for a long time to get promotion. If a professor of a private medical college is made the dean directly without any qualification, then the recruitment process will be made with irregularities,” he added.

On Thursday, advocate Manoj Manav presented arguments on behalf of the petitioner. The government's lawyer said that the advertisement for direct recruitment has been issued as per the rules. If the petitioner wishes, he can also apply for the post. After hearing the arguments, the court reserved the order.