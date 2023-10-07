Indore: HC Notice To State Govt, Others Over PIL Against Noise Pollution | Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A public interest litigation has been filed by Amitabh Upadhyay and Chinmay Mishra against the uncontrolled noise pollution in the city, in which Madhya Pradesh Government, collector Indore, Indore Municipal Corporation commissioner, police commissioner Indore and Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board have been made respondents and to whom notices have been issued.

The petitioner argues that “uncontrolled noise pollution is being spread in the name of social, religious, cultural and other programmes in city which violates the individual's right to live, right to live peacefully, right to good sleep, and privacy. This is a violation of constitutional right to dignity, as well as a violation of several orders passed by the Supreme Court. Besides this, noise pollution also comes under the category of violation of many rules and orders of the government.”

Through the petition, assistance has been sought from the court so that the government and its various organs should be directed to immediately take down all such loudspeakers which produce sound more than the standard decibel and appropriate action should be taken against those who sell and manufacture them.

There is also a demand in the petition that if any programme has a loudspeaker or DJ between 10 pm to 6 am then it should also be considered a violation of the law and action should be taken against whoever has used it and also action must be taken against the artist, DJ or other performers who are causing noise pollution.

During the hearing of the petition, the double bench of Justice Sushrut Dharmadhikari and Justice Pranay Verma issued a notice and sought a reply from the government. The case was argued on behalf of the petitioners by advocate Abhinav Dhanodkar.

