Indore: HC disposes off petition filed on apprehension of house demolition in Khargone

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court disposed off a petition filed by a member of a minority community at Khargone fearing that her house could be demolished without following the due process of law.

The petition was filed by Fareeda Bee through her lawyer Arhar Warsi.

The state government, department of home, Khargone collector, Indore IGP and Khargone municipal officer were made respondents in the matter.

In her petition, Bee informed the court that her husband was arrested in connection with a case.

Her counsel Warsi told the court that a team of administration armed with bulldozers had reached her house on April 4.

Warsi told the court that the petitioner showed papers of her house to the team members but they were not convinced. “They told Bee that her house would be demolished within 24 hours,” Warsi told the court.

He stated the petitioner was having apprehension that portions of her house may be demolished without following due process of law.

Additional advocate general Pushyamitra Bhargava informed the respondents that no action would be taken against the petitioner for demolition of the house without following due process of law.

After hearing both the parties, Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla disposed off the petition.

Notably, a stone pelting incident occurred during the Ram Navami procession in Khargone on April 10 which led to a communal tension in the district. The following day, district administration, police and municipal officials had demolished houses of persons found involved in the stone pelting incident.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 03:39 PM IST