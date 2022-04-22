Indore: Relief from heat remain short-lived, temperature increases with clear sky

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The relief from heat due to cloudy weather remained short-lived as the temperature increased again after the sky cleared.

Weather on Friday morning remained partially cloudy but it got clear with the day passed.

According to Regional Meteorological Department officials, the temperature would increase again in the city and would cross the 40 degrees Celsius mark soon.

Due to the change in weather on Thursday, the day's temperature dropped by seven degrees Celsius from the temperature recorded on Wednesday.

Moreover, the Sun could barely shine throughout the day.

According to Indian Meteorological Department scientist Dr Ved Prakah Singh, a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and adjoining Punjab persists while another cyclonic circulation over northeast Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood persists.

“The sky started getting clear from Friday but there would not be much rise in temperature for a couple of days due to winds,” Singh said.

The maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 33.1 degrees Celsius which was seven degrees below normal while the night temperature was recorded at 22.4 degrees Celsius which was at the normal.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 03:01 PM IST