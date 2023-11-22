Indore: HC Bar Association Polls Today; 3 In fray For President's Post

MP High Court | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as three candidates are in the fray for president’s post of Indore High Court Bar Association, elections of which will be held on Wednesday.

While Ritesh Inani, Amarsingh Rathore and Pawan Kumar Joshi are battling for president’s position, Manish Gadkar, Bhuvan Gautam, and Sanjay Karanjawala are eying secretary’s post.

Likewise, four candidates including Vishvesh Palsikar, C P Purohit, Rajendra Singh Suryavanshi, and Yashpal Rathore are vying for the vice president's post.

Similarly, six candidates including Madhusudan Yadav, Ashutosh Sharma, Sanjay Saini, Archana Jadia, Shashank Sharma and Harshit Sharma are in race for joint secretary’s post.

Apart from office-bearers, the newly elected body would have five executive members.

Nine candidates are in fray for the position in executive body. The candidates include Hardik Maheshwari, Prabhat Pandey, Tejas Vyas, Saurabh Kumar Jain, Arun Singh Chauhan, Nisha Jaiswal, Vishal Soni, Dharmendra Sahu and Kirti Aggarwal.

Chief electoral officer Manoj Dwivedi said that names of as many as 1807 advocates are in the electoral roll. “However, they will be permitted to vote only after paying their dues,” he added.

Election committee member and media in-charge Tanuj Dixit said that apart from poll panel members, about a hundred advocate volunteers have also been assigned poll-related works and they will help throughout the day.

The voting will be held from 11 am to 5 pm and counting of votes will be done immediately after that.

Results of polls are likely to come late at night.