Indore: 'Duty Of Policyholder To Ensure That Premium Has Reached Company'

Indore:

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): It is the duty of the policyholder to confirm whether the premium amount paid by him has reached the insurance company or not and the company is not responsible to inform the issuer of the cheque that the cheque has been dishonoured. This was stated by the District Consumer Commission on Tuesday while rejecting a complaint accusing the insurance company of negligence.

The commission said that information about dishonour of a cheque issued by the policyholder is first received by the issuer.

Hemant Vaishampayan, a resident of Mangal Nagar, had taken a Mediclaim policy for himself, his wife and son in 2012. The policy was being renewed every year but in 2020 the policy holder issued two cheques in the name of a nationalised insurance company on February 13 for renewal, but the insurance company did not receive the payment of these cheques and consequently, it revoked the policy. The complainant came to know about this from the letter received from the insurance company on August 8, 2020.

Meanwhile, when the health of the complainant's son deteriorated, he had to be admitted to the hospital and approximately Rs 60,000 were spent on his treatment. Since the insurance company had revoked the policy, the complainant could not receive the payment.

Vaishampayan then submitted a complaint before the District Consumer Commission accusing the insurance company of negligence, which was rejected.