Indore: Pacemaker Implanted Using New Method At Super Speciality Hospital

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Doctors of Super Speciality Hospital performed the first of its kind ‘trans-hepatic percutaneous permanent pacemaker implantation’ in the state to give a new lease of life to a 66-year-old patient, suffering from complete heart blockage.

The doctors claimed it to be the first surgery in the state while it is probably the second or third surgery in the country in which the pacemaker was implanted through this new method as the traditional way of implanting the pacemaker had failed twice.

Trans-hepatic percutaneous permanent pacemaker implantation is the method to insert the catheter by abdomen and to put the pacemaker through the liver.

According to Dr AD Bhatnagar, nodal officer, Super Speciality Hospital, the 66-year-old woman, resident of Dhar, approached the hospital after exhausting all other central venous access options for implanting the pacemaker.

“She had approached us a couple of months back after consulting doctors in many other cities including Ahmedabad. She had gone through pacemaker implantation twice but it had to be removed as the pockets created in her collar bone, both on the right and left sides, got infected,” he said.

The nodal officer said that earlier we decided to implant the leadless pacemaker but it was costing over Rs 7.5 lakh to the patient who was not economically well off and was being admitted to get treated under Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

“Later, we discussed the case with our counterparts in other cities and while going through the literature, we learnt about trans-hepatic percutaneous permanent pacemaker implantation. We learnt the technique and with the support of our team including interventional cardiologists, radiologists, and cardiothoracic surgeons took up the task and successfully performed the surgery,” Dr Bhatnagar said.

He said that the patient is now healthy and is being discharged from the hospital.

The team of doctors led by Dr AD Bhatnagar included interventional radiologist Dr Abhishek Kotwal, Dr Pramendra Vijayan, Dr Abhishek Rathore, Dr Lokendra Rekwal, and Dr Pradeep Kulmi.

“It was one of the rare surgeries performed in our hospital. Our team of interventional cardiologists, radiologists, and surgeons made it possible. The patient has been discharged from the hospital.”

-Dr Sumit Shukla

Superintendent, SSH, Indore