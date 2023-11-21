IIM Indore Introduces Management Courses In Hindi Language

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To ensure language does not act as a barrier in learning of youth and make education more accessible, IIM Indore has launched leadership development courses in Hindi language. Admissions for the first batch are now open, and the program is set to begin in January 2024.

Topics covered include leadership, management practices, marketing, financial accounting, human resource management, operations management, digital applications for business, product strategy, supply chain and logistics, conflict management, negotiation, business models, digital marketing, entrepreneurship, design thinking, stakeholder management, analytics for managers, strategy formulation and execution, and communication skills.

This milestone was unveiled on institute’s Foundation Day by Professor Himanshu Rai, emphasizing IIM Indore's commitment to addressing national challenges. Rai stated, "IIM Indore is determined to be a catalyst for change by making education accessible to all. Our first Hindi-language course aims to break stereotypes and foster a more inclusive learning environment."

"Language should never be a barrier to education. With this step, we are not just breaking stereotypes but also ensuring that knowledge and skills reach every corner of our nation. We believe that true progress lies in creating opportunities for all, and our Hindi-language program is a reflection of that belief”, he added.

"We look forward to enhancing the skills of individuals who form the backbone of organizations in the nation. As the first Hindi-language program of its kind, IIM Indore invites individuals and organizations alike to embrace this opportunity, contributing to a brighter and more inclusive future for education and professional development," said Prof. Rai. He added that they are planning to extend similar programs in other Indian languages in the future, ensuring access to quality education for a wider audience across the nation.