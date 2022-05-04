Indore: Haven’t applied for CUET as yet Act now

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Want to do graduation from a central university or from any of universities which have opted for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) but haven’t applied for the entrance exam as yet? Act now.

The last date to apply for CUET, which is a gateway to all 44 central and 28 other universities, is May 6.

“The online window for registering for CUET will close by 5 pm on Thursday,” said Prof Kanhaiya Ahuja, admission coordinator at Devi Ahiilya Vishwavidyalaya.

DAVV has scrapped common entrance test and opted for CUET for admitting students in its undergraduate programmes from session 2022-23.

As per information, more than 15,000 students from Madhya Pradesh have applied for the inaugural edition of CUET.

The total application received by National Testing Agency (NTA), which has contract for conducting CUET, is around 5.25 lakh so far.

Highest number of applicants is from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Delhi and Bihar and Haryana

More than 78,000 students from UP applied for CUET followed by over 46,000 from Delhi, over 18,000 from Bihar and 16,000 from Haryana.

As per information received from NTA sources, most of the students applying from Madhya Pradesh are opting for admission in undergraduate courses offered by DAVV.

The university has also decided to opt for CUET scores for admission in its professional postgraduate courses. However, NTA has not invited applications for CUET for admission in PG courses.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 12:28 AM IST