Message of harmony in Indore; Hindu and Muslim communities come together to celebrate Eid

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A message of harmony was spotted in Indore as the Hindu and the Muslim communities came together to celebrate its 50 years old tradition of Eid.

Hindu families have been taking the city Qazi in a decorated wagon to the Idgah alongside drums and amidst a huge fanfare to show their respect and love for the community.

Ishrat Ali, the Qazi of Indore city said that he has been observing this tradition since he was a little boy and used to see his father take part in the event.

On the other hand, Satyanarayan Salwadia's father Ramchandra Salwadia used to take the Qazi on a wagon to Idgah, he too, wanted to do the same once he grew up.

Following the same, Satyanarayan has been upholding the age-old tradition by taking the city of Qazi to the Idgah on the holy occasion of Eid.

This act is proving to be a big example of the unity between the Hindu-Muslim communities and shows that there is always hope for a better tomorrow where everyone can live peacefully and in harmony with one another.

Once the Eid prayers are completed, the procession takes the Quazi in the carriage and respectfully drops him back home.

This example of Hindu Muslim unity was started 50 years ago and has been going on till the present.

ALSO READ Indore: District administration seals petrol pump after fire incident

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 03:04 PM IST