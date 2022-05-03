Indore: District administration seals petrol pump after fire incident

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration on Tuesday morning sealed the petrol pump after finding safety lapses at the petrol pump where fire broke out on Monday afternoon.

On the instructions of Collector Manish Singh, ADM Pawan Jain rushed to the spot on Tuesday morning and inspected the area. In the primary investigation he found that the safety measures were not sufficient following which he ordered the seal of the petrol pump.

Nonetheless, a panic-like situation prevailed after the fire broke out there near on Monday afternoon.

According to reports, the fire broke out while the tank of the petrol pump was refilled. The employees showed their activeness and averted a major incident. They controlled the fire within a few minutes using fire extinguishers. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to sources, the incident occurred at around 12.30 pm. The tank of the petrol pump was being filled during which fire broke out.

The tanker truck driver also took immediate action and removed the tanker from the spot. A person at the petrol pump, however, denied the fire incident and said that it was just a mock drill. The fire brigade also was not informed about the incident.

ALSO READ Indore: Union minister Pradhan to attend seminar in city tomorrow

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 01:59 PM IST