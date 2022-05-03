Indore: Union minister Pradhan to attend seminar in city tomorrow

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister of education Dharmendra Pradhan is going to be a keynote speaker in a seminar organised to celebrate the birth centenary year of Kushabhau Thackeray at Amber Convention Centre in the city on May 4.

He will speak on new education policy at the seminar.

BJP city president Gourav Ranadive, Indore-5 MLA Mahendra Hardia and other senior leaders received Pradhan at the city airport on Monday evening.

Pradhan is currently attending a workshop on “Promotion of Indian Languages and the role of language institutions in implementation of NEP-2020” at IIT Indore.

He would leave for Ujjain in the evening and then return to the city on Wednesday for the seminar.

Former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Indore MP Shankar Lalwani, local MLAs and other senior leaders will be present during the programme.

After attending the seminar, the Union minister will depart for New Delhi on Wednesday evening.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 01:18 PM IST