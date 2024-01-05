Indore Has Won Cleanest City Tag For 7th Year In A Row: Vijayvargiya

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Urban administration development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday announced that Indore has bagged the title of ‘CLEANEST CITY OF THE COUNTRY’ for the seventh time in a row.

Addressing reporters, he congratulated the people of Indore, employees and staff of Indore Municipal Corporation, and the Mayor for getting the tag for the seventh time. He also congratulated Mhow Cantonment for topping in its category.

However, the official announcement of the awards would be made in New Delhi on January 11.

“I congratulate the Mayor of Indore, people of Indore, and employees of IMC. Indore has become the cleanest city for the seventh time. Similarly, the Mhow Cantonment also won the title of being cleanest in its category. “Kharbuja Kharbuje ko dekh ke rang badalta he” (As the old cock crows, so does the young), like Mhow learnt from Indore,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and IMC commissioner Harshika Singh confirmed receiving invitation for the event but denied any idea of winning the award.

We have received the invitation to the national award by the President of India. “In the invitation, it’s not clear as to what ranking Indore has receied. However, we are confident of winning the first rank and retaining country’s cleanest city tag for seventh year in a row” the Mayor said.

Over 1.11 cr earthen lamps to be lit on January 22

Vijayvargiya said that over 1.11 crore earthen lamps would be lit in the city to celebrate the consecration of Ram Mandir Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

He said that corporators should organise painting competition regarding Shri Ram Temple in schools of their respective wards, A painting competition should also be organised with more than 31,000 school children.

The attempt for Guinness Book of Records will also be done.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said that consecration of temple was a matter of pride. After 550 years, idol of Lord Shri Ram would be installed in the temple.

A meeting was organised to seek suggestions to celebrate the moment in which various social, educational, business, residents, hotel, market, school-college association officials and public representatives were present.

It was also decided that Indore would celebrate the same from January 14 to January 22.