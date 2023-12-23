Indore: Half-Yearly Done, Preparation On For Boards At MPBSE Schools

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The half-yearly examinations for Classes 9 to 12 in schools affiliated to the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education concluded recently.

In most schools, students were shown their copies on December 22 so that they could know where they went wrong and what they must keep in mind in the final examination. However, to bring up the results, following the orders from the education department, students must be ready to attempt mock tests and practice papers post-Christmas vacations.

Students will have to solve this paper so that their annual exam preparation can be completed. This time about 20 lakh candidates will appear in high school and higher secondary examinations.

Remedial classes

Classes for students of different sections will be held jointly subject-wise which will save their time. Preparation of students will involve discussions focussed on the following points:

· What kind of questions can come in the exam?

· How to solve equations and questions? · How to write answers to get better marks?

· How to maintain speed?

· How to balance time during exams?

District education officer Manglesh Vyas said, "The strategy of solving the paper will also tell the students how to solve related questions in the paper so that they can solve the entire paper on time." He added that many times during the exam, students miss questions even when they know the answers of these questions.