Indore: Habit of reading, listening audiobooks can make youngsters learn things, says Jishnu Barua

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Jishnu Barua, Chief Secretary of Assam Government urged the young students to develop the habit of reading and enjoy listening audiobooks. 'This habit will help in learning many things of life, he said.

He was addressing students at Daly College as they celebrated its Junior School Day on Thursday and Friday.

Barua is an old dalian of 1979 Batch and was chief guest of the event.

President of board of governors of DC maharaja Narendra Singh Jhabua, members of the board Sandeep Parekh and Sumit Chandhok attended the function in school auditorium. Rest of the participants attended the event via online streaming and meet.

A poetic and cinematographic presentation was showcased on the 150 years of historical journey of the school. In this presentation, how a student enters the school and with the theme of ‘Gyan Mev Shakti’ depicted the journey and ends with ‘Knowledge is Power’, and the student is ready to enter a new world to fulfil his dreams.

‘An ode to Junior School’ a video presentation by the students depicting their wonderful journey of junior school was mesmerising.

Addressing the gathering, school principal Neeraj Kumar Bedhotiya, congratulated the teachers for their excellent work done during the pandemic.

The students were felicitated virtually.

A patriotic group song was presented by the young students of the school to conclude the event.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 01:08 PM IST