 Indore: Gym Trainer Jumps In Front Of Speeding Train, Dies; Had Left Job After Being Diagnosed With Diabetes
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Gym Trainer Jumps In Front Of Speeding Train, Dies; Had Left Job After Being Diagnosed With Diabetes

Indore: Gym Trainer Jumps In Front Of Speeding Train, Dies; Had Left Job After Being Diagnosed With Diabetes

On Friday afternoon, he laid down on the railway line under Gandhi Nagar police station area and died.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 11, 2023, 02:47 PM IST
article-image
Indore: Gym Trainer Dies By Suicide |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A gym trainer died by suicide after jumping in front of a train in Indore on Thursday. His mutilated body was found on railway tracks on Friday morning.

According to information, 25-year-old Jitendra Singh was a resident of Goma ki Phel area. He recently left his job as a gym trainer after he was diagnosed with diabetes. On Thursday afternoon, around 3 pm, he left the home and did not return. The next morning, police recovered his body lying on the railway line under Gandhi Nagar police station area. 

Police have not been able to ascertain the reason behind this step yet.

More details awaited.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines |

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines | |

Read Also
Indore: Doc Thrashed By Patient's Kin, Video Goes Viral
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Police Constable Dies During Independence Day Parade Rehearsal In Jhabua

MP: Police Constable Dies During Independence Day Parade Rehearsal In Jhabua

Indore: Gym Trainer Jumps In Front Of Speeding Train, Dies; Had Left Job After Being Diagnosed With...

Indore: Gym Trainer Jumps In Front Of Speeding Train, Dies; Had Left Job After Being Diagnosed With...

Indore: CBI Raids Residence Of Retd Bank Manager On Charges Of Disproportionate Assets

Indore: CBI Raids Residence Of Retd Bank Manager On Charges Of Disproportionate Assets

MP: Narottam Mishra Orders FIR Against Protestors For Raising ‘Sar Tan Se Juda' Slogans In Ratlam

MP: Narottam Mishra Orders FIR Against Protestors For Raising ‘Sar Tan Se Juda' Slogans In Ratlam

MP: Angry Muslims Gherao Ratlam Police Chowki Over Objectionable FB Post Against Islam

MP: Angry Muslims Gherao Ratlam Police Chowki Over Objectionable FB Post Against Islam