Indore: Gym Trainer Jumps In Front Of Speeding Train, Dies; Had Left Job After Being Diagnosed With Diabetes

Indore: Gym Trainer Dies By Suicide |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A gym trainer died by suicide after jumping in front of a train in Indore on Thursday. His mutilated body was found on railway tracks on Friday morning.

According to information, 25-year-old Jitendra Singh was a resident of Goma ki Phel area. He recently left his job as a gym trainer after he was diagnosed with diabetes. On Thursday afternoon, around 3 pm, he left the home and did not return. The next morning, police recovered his body lying on the railway line under Gandhi Nagar police station area.

Police have not been able to ascertain the reason behind this step yet.

More details awaited.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines | |

