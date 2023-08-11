Indore: Doc Thrashed By Patient's Kin, Video Goes Viral

FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A duty doctor was thrashed by a patient’s attendant in Vedant Hospital, located at Juni Indore, on Thursday allegedly for delaying the treatment of the patient. A video of the accused thrashing the doctor with a slipper has also gone viral on social media. According to police, two accused Satyam Kumar and Rajat Chouhan had thrashed Dr Shakti Jaiswal on Thursday noon.

The incident took place when the accused came to the hospital and started shouting for quick treatment of their patient. “The accused started abusing the staff when they called the doctor from the first floor and he reached there in a span of five minutes. The accused Satyam had come to the hospital to get treatment of his patient's shoulder pain,” the complainant told the cops. Police have booked the accused under the relevant charges of IPC.

