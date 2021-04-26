Thane: Four COVID-19 patients die in Vedant hospital; family alleges shortage of oxygen

Thane: After four people died at Vedant hospital on Monday. The family and relatives protest outside the hospital demanding action against the hospital. The family alleged the dead were over shortage of oxygen. However, the hospital alleged the patient was in critical condition.

On Monday the protest started early morning outside Vedant hospital by the family members and relatives of the dead patients. The protest was later joined by Maharashtra Navnirman-Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party members who demanded action against the doctors and surgeons.

Vijay Patil, 57, one of the four dead was admitted on Saturday after 2pm. Patil who had a printing press was having breathing problems. "Our patient was fine enough and was admitted on Saturday when we admitted him. On Sunday, they showed him positive for COVID-19 and on Monday morning we came to know about the dead. That too not by the doctors. They should have informed us at least rather than keeping mum. How can a person die in just 36 hours after admitting? We doubt it because of a shortage of oxygen and the hospitals are denying it. Despite protesting from morning to afternoon, no action was taken against the doctors. Are the doctors admitting people to kill them and increase the dead numbers?" said Sadhana Patil, sister-in-law of Vijay.