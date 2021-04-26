Thane: Four COVID-19 patients die in Vedant hospital; family alleges shortage of oxygen

Thane: After four people died at Vedant hospital on Monday. The family and relatives protest outside the hospital demanding action against the hospital. The family alleged the dead were over shortage of oxygen. However, the hospital alleged the patient was in critical condition.
On Monday the protest started early morning outside Vedant hospital by the family members and relatives of the dead patients. The protest was later joined by Maharashtra Navnirman-Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party members who demanded action against the doctors and surgeons.
Vijay Patil, 57, one of the four dead was admitted on Saturday after 2pm. Patil who had a printing press was having breathing problems. "Our patient was fine enough and was admitted on Saturday when we admitted him. On Sunday, they showed him positive for COVID-19 and on Monday morning we came to know about the dead. That too not by the doctors. They should have informed us at least rather than keeping mum. How can a person die in just 36 hours after admitting? We doubt it because of a shortage of oxygen and the hospitals are denying it. Despite protesting from morning to afternoon, no action was taken against the doctors. Are the doctors admitting people to kill them and increase the dead numbers?" said Sadhana Patil, sister-in-law of Vijay.
After the incident went viral across the city Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde too visited the hospital. He met the family members of the dead and gave assurance to them. "Four patients are dead and it's an unfortunate incident. The hospital claims the patients were critical. But taking it seriously we have formed a committee heading an IAS officer to investigate it. And a report will be submitted today itself. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has taken the incident seriously and has assured that action will be taken against negligence and truth will be brought to the front. No one will be spared as every life is important to us. Action will be taken against them after the report from the committee is received," Shinde told the reporters.
When Shinde was asked about the shortage of oxygen in the Thane district he said, "The shortage of oxygen is across Maharashtra."
"The state government is making all possible efforts to tide over the shortage. By procuring it from other states and oxygen facilities via train and flights etc," he added
The Thane district collector has formed a committee to inquire into the matter. The committee was headed by Dr Pankaj Ashiya, the municipal commissioner of Bhiwandi-Nizampura City Municipal Corporation. The team includes Dr. Kailash Pawar, District Civil Surgeon of Thane, Sandeep Malvi, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, TMC, Mandar Mahajan, Boi-medical engineer,TMC, Dr Vaijanti Devgikar, Medical health officer, TMC among others.
FPJ tried reaching out to Dr Ajay Singh, one of the doctors from Vedant hospital but was unreachable.
