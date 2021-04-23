Thane: Four including laboratory owner arrested for giving fake RT-PCR report in Bhiwandi

Bhiwandi: Four people including a lab owner, technician, and lab manager were arrested by the Bhiwandi Crime branch for preparing fake RT-PCR i.e COVID-19 negative reports. The accused had made the fake reports for Rs 500 for workers traveling to their native places by flight and railways.

The Bhiwandi crime branch sleuths received information about fake negative reports being prepared. Accordingly, Ashok Honmane, senior police inspector of Bhiwandi crime branch along with his team members on April 20 laid a trap by sending a dummy customer at Mehfuz pathological laboratory, Gaibi Nagar, Piranipada, Bhiwandi. "Without any swab test or sample for RT-PCR the laboratory provided the dummy customer with a negative report on the letterhead of thyrocare. So we caught three of them from Mehfuz clinical laboratory for giving fake reports using thyrocare logos and names," said a police officer.

The team after the raid carried out a search operation inside the lab to find 64 different RT-PCR reports. It includes 59 negative reports and 5 positive reports.