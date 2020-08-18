Indore: GST evasion accused Mantena group surrenders Rs 11 crore

Indore: A major infrastructure company of the state, the Mantena Group, has surrendered Rs 11 crore from total GST evasion of Rs 62 crore to the Commercial Tax department, on Tuesday. The Department had launched search action at 8 locations of the group including Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Satna earlier this month.



The epicentre of the action, carried out on the instruction of SGST Commissioner Raghvendra Singh in the first week of this month, was Bhopal. Official sources said that during the action the addresses of the group’s office at Jabalpur, Gwalior and Satna, were found to be non-existent. Following an assessment of GST evasion, it was found that the group had evaded tax of Rs 62 crores. Of this amount, the group surrendered Rs 11 crore to SGST Department on Tuesday. ‘The assessment of the tax evasion is still on, thus the final amount of the tax evasion may increase further’, sources added.

The group claims to be the fastest-growing construction and infrastructure company of the country, which is engaged in designing and delivering projects in irrigation, roads, bridges and tunnels.