Indore: Group Of Teens Damage Cars Under Liquor Influence |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Again a group of teenagers indulged in crime in the city and damaged five cars parked outside houses in Banganga area in the wee hours of Saturday. Their act was captured on CCTVs installed at the spot. Police claimed that the accused were unidentified and they were caught within six hours after receiving a complaint. Two of them, including the girl are minors.

Additional DCP (zone-3) Ramsanehi Mishra said that the incident took place at Vrindavan Colony between 2 am and 2.30 am. A group of youths on some two-wheelers damaged five cars parked outside houses one by one. The car owners came to know about the incident on Saturday morning when they came out of their houses. After which the police were informed.

CCTVs were checked by the police and found that some youths on bikes damaged cars using stones and fled the scene. It was a challenge for the police to catch the accused as they were unidentified. However, police checked other CCTVs and managed to identify the accused and arrested them. So far six youths including a minor were caught by the police. They were also taken to the spot where they were paraded by the police. The accused apologised to people of the area.

They had altercation with someone in Malharganj area

According to the police, the accused allegedly informed them that they were in an inebriated condition. They had gone to Malharganj area on some vehicles. While returning from there, they had an altercation with someone there.

As they were under the influence of liquor, they took heavy stones and pelted on cars one by one damaging them badly in at Vrindavan Colony. According to the police, the girl, who is 17-years-old, could not be caught by the police till filing of this report. The arrested accused were identified as Sameer, Nishil, Dharmendra, Deepanshu and Jitu and they are all 19-year-olds. A 17-year-old boy was also caught in connection with the same.

Teens indulge in unlawful conduct again

Two Class X students were attacked with belts by some teenagers in Chhatripura area a few days ago. In this case, police caught some youths when they informed cops that they wanted to show their influence among people so they attacked those students, who were returning home from examination centre. After this incident, some teenagers had created ruckus under the influence of liquor and one of them had attacked a journalist near Hotel Shreemaya near BRTS corridor a few days back. The police had caught a 17-year-old boy the next morning.