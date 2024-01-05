Indore: Group Of Men Try To Strangle Elderly Woman, Attempt Robbery At Home

File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A group of men entered the house of a property broker and attempted robbery at his house after threatening his wife on Thursday morning. The property broker’s wife was alone at home as her husband went for a morning walk and his son was sleeping in his room on the first floor of the house at the time of the incident. The accused had tried to strangle the woman with salwar, so she was scared of them.

According to police, the incident took place at the house of Govind Singh Tuteja in Rajmahal Colony around 7 am. Tuteja had gone for morning walk while his son was sleeping in his room. Tuteja’s 68-year-old wife Manjeet Kaur was getting ready to visit Gurudwara when she heard some noise and found some youths have entered her house.

Some of them tried to strangle her using her salwar and checked the almirah and bed to decamp with cash and valuables. However, they could not take anything from there. The complainant (Govind Singh Tuteja) informed police that the accused were carrying arms in their hands so his wife was scared and could not resist them.

Manjeet Kaur informed media persons that she was alone at home as her husband had gone for a walk and her son was in his room. The youths were carrying arms and one of them tried to strangle her with a salwar. Meanwhile, their dog reached there and he began to bark so the accused fled the scene. They had checked the almirah and wardrobe. Some youths were seen fleeing the spot In CCTVs installed at their house.

The incident also raised question on morning patrolling by the police. However, the cops claimed that the accused would be arrested soon. A case has been registered against unidentified men under section of attempt to robbery and another relevant section. On the basis of CCTV footages, efforts are on to identify them.