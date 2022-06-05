Indore: Green Corridors likely in city for speedy transport of a 52-year-old

Green corridor FILE PHOTO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City officials were preparing to create the 44th ‘Green Corridors’ in the city for speedy transportation of organs of a brain stem cell dead man, on Sunday. If everything goes right, the ‘Green Corridors’ will be made after many months in the city.

The likely Green Corridors will be prepared by the administration from Shalby Hospital to transport the vital organs of 52-year-old Mayaram Birla of Dasoda village of Khargone, who was declared brain dead on Sunday. The man was suffering from brain haemorrhage and was admitted to Barod Hospital, initially, but was shifted to Shalby Hospital for further treatment.

The Green Corridors are likely to be prepared at 5 am on Monday and the liver will be transported to a patient at Choithram Hospital, while one kidney will be transplanted on a patient in Shalby Hospital and another kidney will be sent to a patient in CHL Hospital.

The heart and other organs of the patient could not be donated due to technical reasons.

‘Family members’ consent given’

‘Family members of the man have given consent to donate his organs, after which the Indore Organ Donation Society started preparations for it. Alerts to the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation and Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation were also sent to prepare the patients-in-waiting for the donation of lungs, intestine, heart and pancreas’ — Organ donation coordinator and Muskan Group’s Sewadar Jitu Bagani

‘Twice declared brain dead’

‘A team of four doctors had declared the patient brain dead, initially, at 9.54 am and at 3.47 pm for the second time. The organs will be donated according to guidelines and the waiting list of patients’ — Dr Sanjay Dixit, dean, MGM Medical College