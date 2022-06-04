Indore: ​​Demand for organic products rising, but high price acts as dampener

Representative photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

​With increasing awareness about the environment among the people, a large number of people are switching to organic products, be it cosmetics or food. People are slowly realising that there is 'Only one earth' which is this year's theme for World Environment Day.​ However, the relatively high price of organic products means that it is still out of reach for most.

​Organic products are produced with things that are found in nature, without the use of any chemicals, and it has been proved beyond doubt that organic products are better not only for the environment but also for human health.​

​Says ​Sarthak Adrish, ​an ​entrepreneur, “People are nowadays getting more concerned about their health and are focusing on ​​healthy diet. A wide range of organic products including oils, cereals, masalas etc are gaining immense popularity.”

Talking about the benefits of organic products, Vinita Jaiswal, ​d​ietician, said, “Organic products are safe to use as they are grown naturally without the use of pesticides or other harmful chemicals. Organic vegetables and fruits have a different and authentic taste and also a significant aroma. I always recommend my patients to switch to an organic diet.”

The trend of using organic products has also reached the cosmetic sector. Bhavin Thakur, a local cosmetic shop owner said, “People demand face pack, face wash, facial kits and other​ beauty products ​which are organic. We also try to include more organic items in our stocks because the demand is increasing rapidly. Neeta Shori,​a ​beautician informed Free Press that people opt for homemade remedies because they are ultimately good for the skin.

​Local organic products unavailable in MP

“There is no organic belt in Madhya Pradesh, hence we have to bring the organic ​products ​from other states. The increasing demand can only be satisfied by increasing organic farming ​in MP, said Sarthak Aadrish, an entrepreneur.

​Still too expensive for middle class​

“The fact that organic products are expensive is well known to the public, and the limited supply of organic material adds to the problem. Hence it is not possible for a middle-class person to afford the products,” said dietician Vinita Jaiswal.