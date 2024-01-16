Indore: Govt School Students Learn About Forests

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than 126 students of various government schools attended Anubhuti Camp at Ralamandal Sanctuary, Indore, on Tuesday organised by the Forest Department to educate students about the working of a forest.

DFO Mahendra Solanki said that the main motive of organising this programme was to give children an experience of the forest and make them aware of its importance at the same time.

Different trainers were allotted to provide information about the ecosystem of the forest; the importance of the forest and details about wild animals. The event was themed as 'Main Bhi Tiger'. There were about 126 students from three government schools of Barod region. Students were taken on a tour of the forest of Unchawas.

As it was a day out for the children and something different from their regular classes, the children were very excited to participate in this camp. They were first taken for a tour and trek on Ralamandal. During this tour, master trainers Abhay Jain and Praveen Meena, interacted with the children and gave interesting information about the importance of forest, wildlife, biodiversity and environmental protection.

APCCF Ajay Yadav said, “During the camp, the use of technical devices like drones, smart sticks, etc., was also demonstrated to the children by the Forest Department for forest/wildlife conservation and promotion. From this, they got a better understanding of the technical things we use to protect the wildlife and forest.”

After a meal together, a fun quiz competition was organised by the forest department based on Mission Life (Lifestyle for Environment). In this, questions related to environment were asked and many other pertinent points were also discussed.

Quiz competition

Ret CCf Anil Nagar and sarpanch Palvi Sandeep distributed attractive prizes to the winners of the competition. At the end of the programme, a pledge was taken by the children and even the forest staff to protect the wildlife and forest in future. “They were also encouraged to plant a tree on their birthdays and ensure their safety,” Solanki said.