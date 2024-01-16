Indore: City Events Swept By ‘Ram Darbar’ Mood

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya on January 22, a penchant for replicating Ram Darbar has swept across various events in the city, along with buying flags imprinted with ram idols. From annual function of schools to social gatherings and rallies, there's a notable surge in the demand for costumes depicting Ram, Laxman, Sita and Hanuman.

Rental dress shops are experiencing a boom, especially in the demand for Ram Darbar costumes, catering to both children and adults. The surge in rentals reflects a widespread eagerness to participate in events and celebrations associated with Ram Temple inauguration. This sustained popularity reflects a cultural connection and a desire to celebrate the revered figures from the Ramayana in various aspects of daily life. As these costumes remain in demand, they serve as a tangible expression of the enduring significance of Lord Ram in the hearts and traditions of the community. According to shop owner Sachin Sinnarkar, there is a notable preference for Ram dresses, with individuals pre-booking costumes specifically for January 22. The remaining 50-60pc of the demand is consistently elevated in day-to-day life, showcasing a widespread and enduring interest in replicating Lord Ram.

Adding to this, he emphasised that there are no age constraints, as individuals ranging from 6-year-old children to adults are actively seeking these costumes. In addition to the dresses, flags imprinted with Ram and the Ram Temple are in high demand, being purchased for rallies and home displays. Youngsters are seen with mufflers, vividly showcasing their excitement and anticipation for the upcoming inauguration of the Ram temple in various vibrant expressions. Cutouts of Lord Ram are being adorned near local temples, and corridors are adorned in Bhagwa (saffron) to extend a warm and festive welcome to Ram.

This decorative initiative reflects the community's collective effort to create a spiritually charged and visually appealing atmosphere in celebration. Local flag shop owner, Abhisekh Pahadiya, mentioned a significant surge in demand, with a large crowd seeking flags of various shapes and prints adorned with pictures of Ram.

Additionally, there is notable interest seen in cutouts, mufflers and badges having the print of Ram. Adding to this, he mentioned that all items related to Ram present in the shop are experiencing a substantial demand. People in the city are eagerly anticipating the inaugural ceremony of Lord Ram. The widespread excitement reflects the spiritual significance attached to this historic event in Ayodhya.