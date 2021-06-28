Indore: Government to take IIT's help to change design of Bengali Square flyover

Indore: The state government is going to take IIT's help in changing the design of Bengali Square flyover, construction of which halted following protest by some shopkeepers.

This decision was taken in a meeting chaired by public works minister Gopal Bhargava and attended by water resource minister and Indore district in-charge Tulsiram Silawat, Indore MP Shankar Lalwani, Indore-5 MLA Mahendra Hardia, former IDA chairman Madhu Verma. The meeting was held in Bhopal.

“It has been decided unanimously in the meeting that for smooth movement of traffic the design of under-construction flyover at Bengali Square needs to be changed. We have decided to send the existing design of the flyover to either IIT Bombay or Delhi with our requirements within 15 days,” Bhargava said.

“After considering every aspect and going through modified design, PWD will initiate action after discussion with the public representatives,” Bhargava added.