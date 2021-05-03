Indore: Government official kicks Covid norm violator, video goes viral

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a tehsildar kicking a man for not performing a punishment task given to him for COVID-19 norm violation in Indore in Madhya Pradesh went viral on social media, prompting district authorities to admonish the official.

In the video of the incident, said to have taken place on Sunday in Depalpur town here, the official is seen kicking the man on the back when he fails to leap like a frog in sync with drum beats, the punishment handed down to the latter for violating corona curfew.