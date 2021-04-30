COVID-19 in Mumbai: BMC raids SoBo banquet hall for violating COVID-19 protocols

In a major crackdown on Friday by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) D ward (Malabar Hill, Breach Candy and Peddar Road, amongst others), an FIR was lodged against the management of Sanskruti Banquet near Babulnath temple in south Mumbai. The banquet hall had hosted a wedding and reception with over 150 guests in attendance and violated the civic body's Break The Chain norms.

According to the details shared by civic officials from D ward, more than 150 people were in attendance and were also found flouting the COVID-19 norms. The civic body also issued a fine of Rs 50,000 apart from lodging an FIR at Gamdevi police station. The Break The Chain guidelines mandate not more than 25 guests for a wedding function/ reception.

"Not only were the number of guests far more than the permitted number under the guidelines, we also observed that they were also not maintaining a safe distance. We have penalised the management of the banquet hall and have also taken action against the organisers of the wedding," said a senior BMC official.

He added, "Many Mumbaikars seem to be least bothered about the rise in COVID-19 cases in the city. People are succumbing to the virus. Still, all we want to do is to throw a grand party and reception. BMC will continue to carry out such raids. Those flouting the norms will not be spared."