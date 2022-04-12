Indore: Government makes CMHOs as appropriate authority to monitor PCPNDT rules

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): One more responsibility has been added to the profile of Chief Medical and Health Officer by the state government by making him/her the appropriate authority for implementing the PCPNDT Act.

Earlier, the work of PCPNDT was being monitored by district administrative officials and after the orders; officials are waiting for the instructions for shifting the management responsibility of the act.

As per the notification released by the health commissioner Sudam Khade, the CMHO can even nominate a district health officer for monitoring of the implementation of the PCPNDT rules including registration of ultrasound centres, put a check on illegal sex determination at centres, status of pregnant women, and others

“Decision to appoint CMHO as the appropriate authority has been taken to ease the work which is involved in the monitoring of PC-PNDT rules,” Khade told media, adding that if required, the district magistrate can exercise his power to ensure proper implementation of the same.

The district administration had made it compulsory to record online entries of the abortions along with attaching sonography report with it. A mandate was also issued to install tracker devices on sonography machines and filling Form F, which contains details of patient and diagnosis, under PC-PNDT Act.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 12:21 AM IST