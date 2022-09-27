Indore: Government approves 3 species recommended by IISR

Representative photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The advanced species of soybean, recommended by the city-based National Soyabean Research Institute (IISR), have got approval from the state government. The species are NRC 157, 131, and 136. Their maturity period is around 93-94 days, have higher yield and are disease resistant.

IISR has been engaged in development of these new varieties of soybean for the last few years.

While discussing these varieties, Sanjay Gupta, principal scientist and breeder of the institute said that NRC 157 (IS 157) is a medium-duration variety that matures in just 94 days. It has an average yield of 16.5 qt./ha. And is also moderately resistant to diseases like alternaria leaf spots, bacterial pustules and target leaf spots. Field trials in the institute have found NRC 157 suitable for delayed planting (up to 20th July) with minimum yield losses. Talking about another variety developed by him, NRC 131 (IS131), he highlighted that it is a medium duration variety of 93 days, with an average yield of 15 qt./ha. This variety is moderately resistant to diseases like charcoal rot and target leaf spots. Along with these two varieties, NRC 136 (IS 136) , which has already been notified for cultivation in eastern region of the country, has also been released for cultivation in the State this year. Gyanesh Kumar Satpute, the breeder of this variety and the principal scientist of the institute, said that this variety matures in 105 days with an average yield of 17 qt./ha., NRC136 is moderately resistant to MYMV (Mungbean Yellow Mosaic Virus) and is India's first drought-tolerant variety.