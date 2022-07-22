MP : Girls outshine boys in Indore as CBSE announces board results

Representational Pic | FP pic

Our Staff Reporter

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Indore Girls outshone boys in Class 12 Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE) results that were declared on Friday.

Bagging top positions in almost all the streams, girls made their mark stronger. Two boys also made it to the city toppers list.

The performance of Bhopal region stood below par than most other regions. In fact, it stood at 11th position out of 16 regions. The passing percentage of the region was 90.74 per cent.

Putting a stay on competition over toppers, CBSE announced that merit lists and division-wise marks will not be announced for the CBSE results to curb 'unhealthy competition'.

Indore city toppers, who are generally state toppers too, were Puneet Kaur Hora and Rudraksh Khandelwal. Both scored 99 per cent. They are both from the same school and are from Commerce stream.

In Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) the city topper was Preksha Shinde. She scored 98.4 per cent and aims to become a doctor.

In Science with Mathematics (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics), the city topper is Daksh Gupta with 98.4 per cent. He wants to be an engineer.

Bagging first position as Humanities topper, Soumya Mehta earned the title with a score of 98.6 per cent.

Students like Puneet Kaur Hora of Emerald Heights class XII were all praises for family which helped them top the chart in board exams. “I guess the biggest support would be my family,” said the topper girl who scored 99%. She wished to be an entrepreneur some day so as to inspire others.

While Rudraksh Agrawal, who scored 99% in class XII CBSE board told FPJ said he actually never planned his study hours and went along with mood. “On days, I studied five hours while on others I only spent half an hour on studies.” In will be pursuing Chartered Accountancy, said the student of Emerald Heights International School.

Divya Wadhwani, who scored 99.2% in grade Xth spoke at length on global issues such as climate change. “For solving the environmental issues, we need to look at the rules and every individual requires doing the rule part,” added Divya saying every country mere engaging in blame game for carbon emissions and nuclear reactants won’t help.

Humanities city topper Saumya Mehta said that she secured 98.6 per cent and she belonged to Shri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar, Indore. She thanked her parents, family and school for the achievement. She wanted to become a public servant and was preparing for UPSC exams.

For students like preksha shinde, a class XII of St Raphael Girls School claimed her success mantra was quite simple. Just three -four hours of coaching, some self study and reference to NCERT books helped her achieve success. She has scored 98.4% and wishes to be a physician.

