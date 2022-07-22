e-Paper Get App

CBSE Class 12 result 2022: Subject toppers to get merit certificates

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 22, 2022, 11:31 AM IST
The Class 12 results for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have been released. The CBSE 12th scorecard is accessible to students via DigiLocker. The board announced the combined CBSE Class 12 result after taking term 1 and term 2 marks into account. The term 2 results were given 70% of the weightage, whereas the term 1 result was given 30%. However, when preparing the Class 12 CBSE result, equal weightage was assigned to both terms for the practical result. The official website for CBSE result 2022 is results.cbse.nic.in.

The Board will give merit certificates this year to students who received the top scores in each subject. No merit list will be issued, nevertheless, in accordance with the Board's earlier decision to prevent unhealthy competition among the students.

