CBSE announces Class 12 results; here's how to check on digilocker

The CBSE 12th results have been posted on Pariksha Sangam, online link still inactive

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 22, 2022, 10:14 AM IST
Representative Image | PTI

The CBSE Class 12 Results for the year 2022 have been declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education. The CBSE 12th Result 2022 is now accessible online at cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. By logging into their accounts, students may check their CBSE results on DigiLocker.

The CBSE 12th results have been posted on Pariksha Sangam, however, the online link has not yet been made active.  By 10 am, the link is anticipated to be active. However, the mark sheet for the CBSE 12th Result 2022 is accessible on Digilocker.

How to check the CBSE 12th result on DigiLocker in 2022:

  1. Go to digilocker.gov.in - Click on login on the home page

  2. Use your CBSE Roll Number as the User Name and your PIN as the Password to log in (Remember, PIN has been shared by CBSE with the schools)

  3. Your Class XII Mark Sheet would be displayed on the screen. Download the CBSE Class 12 Results Digital Marks Sheet.

article-image
