Mumbai University colleges release third merit list today

Mumbai: Today, July 14, the associated colleges of Mumbai University have released the third merit list and cut off for undergraduate programmes. The third merit list of Mumbai University 2022 and the cut off for UG programmes have been made public by the colleges that are affiliated with the university, including Nagindas Khandwala College, Jai Hind College, St. Andrew's College, Tolani College, Thakur College, Bhavan's College, and B.K. Birla College.

The third merit list from Mumbai University for 2022 is available on the official websites of the affiliated colleges for applicants seeking admission to various UG programmes. The Mumbai University 3rd Merit List 2022 document verification and fee payment process will take place from July 14 to July 16. Candidates whose names have been shortlisted to participate in the counselling process will be published on the third merit list released by Mumbai University.

The Mumbai University third merit list for 2022 is available on the official website of Mumbai University institutions for candidates who have not applied for admission in any prior round or who desire to switch their subject or college.

The seats that remain after the first and second rounds of counselling are used to determine the third merit list for Mumbai University. The marks from applicants' qualifying exams are also taken into account for creating Mumbai University's third merit list for 2022. It should be noted that Mumbai University's minimum passing scores can change based on the programmes and candidate groups.

