More Than 75% Attendance On Day 1 CUET-UG

India saw a successful start to CUET-UG on its first day. The test was conducted for Chemistry, Biology, English, and General Tests all over India except 258 centres in Delhi. Today, the total number of centres used across India is 2157. The number of candidates who wrote today's papers is as follows:

Chemistry: 643752 candidates in 1640 centres

Biology: 363067 candidates in 1368 centres

English: 862209 candidates in 2077 centres

General Studies: 721986 candidates in 1892 centres.

Since students write multiple tests, the above is equivalent to handling 2591014 students on a single day. This constitutes 44.71% of the total scheduled slots for students registered in pen-and-paper mode.

"This is a landmark achievement by NTA in conducting CUET-UG in such large numbers on a single day, and NTA deserves kudos for their meticulous planning and for making sure that the test today went off well today at such large scale in pen and paper mode," said M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman UGC.

The tests in four papers scheduled in 258 centres in Delhi on 15 May are postponed to 29 May. This postponement was necessitated due to some logistical issues beyond the control of NTA. Students in Delhi will receive new admit cards.

Today's attendance was more than 75%. However, the accurate percentage will be known after analyzing the data.