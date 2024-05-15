Andhra Pradesh SSC Advanced Supplementary Exam Admit Card Released, Check Details Here!

Representative Pic | Imagesbazaar

The admit cards for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Advanced Supplementary Examinations have officially been released by the Andhra Pradesh board. Candidates who are supposed to appear for the exam, will now be able to download their admit cards from the board's official website. The admit cards have been made available to the candidates at www.bse.ap.gov.in.

The AP SSC Advanced Supplementary Exam is set to be conducted on May 24, 2024. According to a statement released by the Director of Government Examinations, D. Devananda Reddy, the exam will be held from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.

The candidates who fail to score passing marks in the SSC Public Exam have to appear for the supplementary exam. The SSC Public Exam 2024 was conducted in March.

Steps To Download Admit Card:

Step 1: Go to www.bse.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Now, click on the provided admit card link on the website.

Step 3: Key in your login details.

Step 4: Your admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Go through the details on the admit card.

Step 6: Save and download for future use.

It is compulsory for all candidates to have a valid admit card for the AP SSC Advanced Supplementary Exam. The candidates who do not have a valid admit card cannot appear for the said exam. The candidates are advised to take a printout of the admit card after downloading it and keep it safe for future use.

The candidates are further advised to keep a constant check on the official website for all the details and updated information related to the above-mentioned exam.