Indore: Girls outshine boys again, bag top 2 positions in ICSE examinations

FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Girls outshone boys again and bagged the top two positions in the ICSE (Class 10) examinations. Passing with flying colours in the ICSE examinations conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), female students in Indore set an inspirational example despite Covid-19 restrictions. The CISCE declared the results for the ICSE (Class 10) at 5 o’clock on Sunday evening. The board examinations of the CISCE followed the pattern of the CBSE’s Covid-19 adaptability. Hence, the board examinations were split into two terms or semesters.

The Semester 1 examination was held in November-December 2021 and the Semester 2 examination was held in April-May 2022. As previously decided, CISCE announced the ICSE results on Sunday.

Indore’s city topper is Shravi Bansal. She scored 97.4 per cent. Bagging second place, Kirti Kumari is the second city topper with a score of 97 per cent. The third spot has been bagged by a boy, named Animesh Agrawal. He scored 96.8 per cent and made his mark in the city.

With the dream of doing something big, the girls will now opt for the Science stream in Class 11. Shravi’s and Animesh’s dream is to study in one of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT).

City topper Shravi with 97.4%

‘I scored more than I expected. I was expecting around 96 per cent. I want to become an engineer. I want to study Computer Science in an IIT. I’m very fond of technology. It’s the future. I’ve always scored well in my exams. I have a younger brother (Anay) who will follow my example. My parents (associate professor Shraddha and software engineer Vinay Bansal) are my role models. My aim is to study Computer Science at IIT Bombay. I love playing volleyball and basketball. I’m learning Kathak. Along with my exams, I’ll continue my hobbies’ — Shravi Bansal

City’s second Kirti with 97%

‘Being a city topper is a dream come true for me. I can’t believe it. I’m overwhelmed. I was expecting my friends to score well. Our school campus has changed. The Covid-19 break affected our studies. I was worried, but I worked hard to score well. After the classes, I worked on my subjects. I’d completed most of my other subjects in Class 9. My parents (housewife Sunita and retired BSF officer and administer Yogendra) supported me. I have two elder siblings (Grijesh and Harish) motivated me. I’m not sure about my future yet’ — Kirti Kumari

City’s third Animesh with 96.8%

‘I’m preparing to get into IIT Bombay and study Computer Science. I was particularly interested in Computer Science in Class 10. I’m preparing now for the exam from 8 am to 7.30 pm. I’ve scored till 95 per cent earlier. My father is a businessman. He didn’t study much. My mother is a post-graduate in Hindi literature. I studied in online and offline classes. I have a younger brother (Govind), who is studying in Class 4. I like playing cricket. But now, I have to stop as I want to prepare for IIT’ — Animesh Agrawal