Indore: Girl's death due to potholes, demand to lodge FIR against IMC officials

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Youth Congress activists staged a demonstration at Bhawarkuan police station and demanded registering FIR against officials of Indore Municipal Corporation responsible for ‘deadly’ potholes in the city.

Congress activists also submitted a memorandum to the police for the same and threatened to launch aggressive movement against officials if police don’t act against them.

“A girl died due to deadly potholes in the city and officials are ignoring the incident just like they are ignoring the dilapidated conditions of the roads in the city. A girl Sarita Randa lost her life due to negligence of the officials of IMC and district administration as she fell from a two-wheeler to her death due to potholes,” president of Youth Congress Ramiz Khan said.

He said that an FIR under charges of unintentional murder should be lodged against the contractor, zonal officer, and other officials of IMC in the case.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 02:45 AM IST