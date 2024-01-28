Indore: Girl Hangs Self After Mom’s Rebuke |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself at her place in Lasudia police station area on Friday. It is believed that she hanged herself after her mother scolded her for excessive use of mobile phone. According to police, the deceased was identified as Anjali Chadna, a resident of Nipania Kakad. She had left her studies after class V and used to stay at her house. Anjali’s uncle Dharmendra said that Anjali was with her mother on the roof where the latter was sewing clothes. Anjali was using her mobile phone too much and her mother scolded for the same. She went downstairs and hanged herself around 2 pm after locking herself in her room. Her younger brother found her hanging and informed other family members about the incident. She was the eldest child of her parents and her father is a driver. The police initiated a probe into the case and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

This was the fourth such incident in last two months where teenagers ended their lives after being scolded by their parents for using their mobile phone excessively.

In similar incidents, a 15-year-old boy committed suicide in Annapurna police station area after his father scolded him for using mobile phone for hours and took it away from him. According to police, the incident took place in Dhanshree Nagar on December 15 last year where one Mohit More committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance and died during treatment on December 25.

Meanwhile, a class 11 student committed suicide by hanging on December 13 last year after he became upset over his mother's refusal to give him the mobile phone, as his half-yearly exams were underway. According to police, the incident took place in Nageen Nagar where 17-year-old Vinay Pal took the extreme step.

On the other hand, a class 10 student committed suicide by hanging on November 24 last year after her mother asked her to put away her mobile and eat her meal. According to police, the incident took place in Heera Nagar police station area where 16-year-old Hema ended her life.

