Indore: Girl dies post-surgery, family creates ruckus

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Family members of a 26-year-old girl created a ruckus at Vedant Hospital, located in the Juni Indore area, on Tuesday night.

They alleged that the girl had died due to negligence of the doctors and hospital staff during treatment.

“My sister, Saloni Rathore, was admitted to the hospital for the treatment of a stone. She was to undergo surgery to remove the stone. Doctors claimed to have removed the stone through laparoscopy but she did not get any relief after the surgery. She was in pain due to the catheter put by the doctors into her body and she also informed us about being burnt with warm water in the operation theatre,” Rishi Yadav, the deceased’s brother said. He added that doctors referred the patient to another hospital after her condition started deteriorating.

Meanwhile, the hospital’s Dr Ashish Agrawal told the media that the patient had had a cardiac arrest during treatment.

“She had some problems in excreting due to which we shifted her to another hospital. The surgery was successful, but she died due to cardiac arrest in another hospital,” Dr Agrawal said.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 09:42 AM IST