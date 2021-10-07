Watch List: BJP announces candidates for bypolls in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP has declared names of candidates for all four- three state assembly and one Lok Sabha- seats going for bypolls in Madhya Pradesh.

The senior BJP leaders had said that names of candidates for all four seats would be announced after Pitrapaksha. It was expected that BJP would declare the names on the very first day of Navratri.

As per the list issued on Thursday early morning, Gyaneshwar Patil will contest from Khandwa Lok Sabha seat which remains vacant after the death of Nand Kumar Singh Chouhan.

Shishupal Singh Yadav has been given ticket from Prithvipur assembly seat and Pratima Bagri will contest from Raigaon seat.

Similarly, Sulochna Rawat will contest from Jobat seat. Sulochna, a two time MLA on congress ticket, recently joined BJP.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 09:24 AM IST