Indore: Girl convicted for raping minor boy under POCSO, gets rigorous imprisonment for 10 years

Indore: For the first time, 19 year old girl sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment under POCSO Act | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For the first time in the history of Indore Sessions Court, a girl has been convicted under the POCSO Act and sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. The 19-year-old girl is accused of kidnapping and raping a 15-year-old boy.

Additional sessions judge Surekha Mishra also awarded the accused-- a resident of Rajasthan, with a fine of Rs 3000 on March 15, 2023. The court has also recommended to provide compensation amount of Rs.50,000 to the victim child.

The matter pertains to the year November, 2018 when a woman filed a missing complaint with the Banganga police station of her son while he was out to buy milk. The police started searching for the boy after registering an FIR in the matter.

Accused took the victim to Gujarat

Police, later, managed to find the boy and also apprehended a girl with him. The boy, in his statement, narrated that the accused took him to Gujarat on the pretext of taking him for a walk. There, she made him work in a tile factory and forced him to have physical relations with her. She took away his phone and did not let him talk to his parents.

After conducting a medical examination of the child, the accused was arrested and statements of other witnesses were recorded. The accused was charged under section 363 of the Indian Penal Code and section 3/4 5 (L) 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, 2012.