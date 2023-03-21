Madhya Pradesh: Heavy rain and hail damage wheat, pulses in Jabalpur

File Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur and its neighbouring cities witnessed fresh spells of rainfall and hailstorm on Monday evening, damaging the standing crops on farms.

According to reports, hailstorms damaged pulse crops grown in the fields of Rajghat and its surrounding villages, and destroyed wheat crops planted in Katangi's Rajghat, Pondi, Udki, Muhla, Patna, Barpeta and Dungaria.

The heavy rains also disrupted the power supply in the area, with several villages suffering from power outage since last night.

The state has been witnessing unseasonal rains and hailstorms for the past four consecutive days and has destroyed crops worth Rs 15000 crore so far.

Western disturbance over Jabalpur

According to the Meteorological Department, currently a western disturbance is present around Jabalpur. Another fresh western disturbance has formed as a cyclonic circulation in the upper air between Iran and Afghanistan. Two cyclones, one above central Rajasthan and another over Rajasthan and adjoining west Madhya Pradesh have also been formed.

Due to the effect of these weather systems formed at different places, there is a continuation of moisture coming from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, causing the period of cloud and rain to continue in the districts of the division.

In the next 24 hours, thunder and lightning may occur at some places in the districts of the division including Jabalpur.