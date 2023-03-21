Bhopal: Crops worth Rs 15,000 crore damaged, say farmers

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Crops worth Rs 15,000 crore have been damaged due to unseasonal rain and hailstorm in the state. The farmers are worried as presence of moisture has affected quality of wheat. As a result, they will have to sell wheat at low price. “Farmers should be fully compensated. Government should speed up survey. Farmers have incurred losses worth Rs 15,000 crore due to rain and hail.

Farmers have big hope from state government for timely relief,” farmers’ leader Shiv Kumar Sharma alias Kakkaji said. “Crops in 20 districts in Malwa, Nimar, Neemuch, Khandwa, Ratlam, Satna, Rewa, Gwalior, Chambal belt have been worst affected. Rabi crops like wheat, mustard, gram, maize have been ruined,” state Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) president Kamal Singh Anjana told Free Press.

Crops have also been damaged in Mandsaur, Neemuch, Bhopal, Ujjain, Ratlam and Raisen districts on a large scale. The condition of crops is more or less same in Shajapur, Sehore, Narmadapuram, Agar-Malwa, Barwani and Guna districts. Farmer Kedar Singh Sirohi said, “All our hard work has gone waste. In some places, farmers have suffered 100% losses.”

