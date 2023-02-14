Indore: Girl commits suicide

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A college student girl ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling at her place in the Hira Nagar police station jurisdiction, police said on Monday. The reason for her suicide could not be known.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Kanchan Meena (20), a resident of New Khatipura. She was found hanging by one of her family members and was taken to the hospital but she could not be saved. The police also investigated the spot but no suicide note was recovered from there. The family members were unaware about any of her problems due to which she took such an extreme step.

YOUTH ENDS LIFE

In another incident, a youth named Chetan committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his place in the Chhatripura area. Police said that he was employed as a salesman with a company. The statements of his family members are being taken by the police to know the reason for his suicide.

GIRL CONSUMES POISON

Another incident of suicide was reported in Hatod area. Twenty-year-old Muskan was taken to the hospital after she consumed some poisonous substance at her home. The body was sent for the autopsy and further investigation is underway into the case.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines |

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)