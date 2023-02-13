Indore: Clerks’ dispute in RTO, Senior officials want them to compromise

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the ongoing dispute between the two clerks of the Regional Transport Office (RTO), the junior clerk approached the sports minister and also the former Lok Sabha Speaker to complain against the senior clerk.

Clerk Ankit Chintaman met sports minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia and former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan during the events of Khelo India and complained against senior clerk RP Gautam for threatening him to pay Rs 1 lakh per month if he wanted to remain in charge of the licencing wing.

Meanwhile, about 26 staff members of RTO submitted a memorandum to RTO Pradeep Sharma in support of Gautam claiming that no such incident had taken place in the office.

“We learnt about a dispute among two clerks in the RTO on January 31 but no such incident had taken place in the office on the said date and we are not aware of any dispute among the clerks,” the staff wrote to the RTO.

Chintaman had complained to the police against Gautam for allegedly abusing him, hurling casteist slurs and also threatening his life.

“I was being threatened by Gautam in my chamber. I have already informed the senior officials about the incident,” Chintaman said.

On the other hand, Gautam said that no such incident had taken place and it was a false complaint.

“It was a false complaint and our colleagues have given testimony as well. We have informed the officials about the same and requested them to intervene in the matter,” Gautam told Free Press.

Both likely to compromise today

According to RTO sources, senior officials including ARTOs and RTO intervened in the matter and also talked to both clerks about their concerns. They have also asked them to come to the office on Monday to settle the matter.

“Senior officials have asked them to compromise, as the events were tarnishing the image of the department and affecting the work culture. Moreover, officials have given the responsibility to an ARTO to resolve the matter,” sources said.

