Indore: Gig economy solved some long-standing problems in employment, says Expert

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indonesia-based co-author of book ‘Riding the GIGWave’, Supriya Kulkarni said that the gig economy is going to be a prominent part of the world with the emergence of various digital platforms.

“Gig economy has managed to solve some long-standing problems in employment. It is important to know the well-being impact of gig economy on people who are using it and those who are not using it,” she said while delivering an expert lecture organised by International Institute of Professional Studies on the theme of “GIG economy” under the series of events being held for “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

Kulkarni, who featured in the list of '100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics' 2022, highlighted the emerging technologies and their impact on people, and believes it is crucial for creators as well as business leaders to understand the systemic interplay between technology, business, and society.

She talked about the awareness of gig workers, what kind of challenges they face and gave some examples of platform categories in the gig economy to better understand the gig wave.

She also discussed different elements of the gig economy and expressed her views on its impacts on society as a whole and actionable strategies.

Kulkarni also discussed the challenges posed by the gig culture of working. She talked about 6 dimensions of wellbeing and emphasised on the need of bringing a human centric approach. “Bossy algorithms without human intervention and constant surveillance on GIGs lead to negative systemic impact. There is fear and insecurity among the workforce and the social attitude towards gigsters needs to change. Gig economy should develop in such a way that it benefits everyone,” Kulkarni said.

Kulkarni shared her perspective on using a human-centred approach to leveraging the gig economy. IIPS director BK Tripathi said that the gig economy is the latest trend on Indian Business canvas. “Uber, Swiggy and Zomato are examples of successful businesses thriving in the gig economy,” he said.

Yamini Karmarkar coordinated the event whereas Geeta Nema proposed a vote of thanks.

